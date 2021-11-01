After a COVID-19 surge in September, area deaths and hospitalizations have begun to slowly subside.
On Friday, one COVID-related death was reported, but none were reported over the weekend.
A Sutter County resident in their early 60s who was unvaccinated with significant underlying medical conditions was reported to have died Friday, according to Chuck Smith, public information officer for Sutter County. The COVID-19 death total for both Yuba and Sutter counties is now 241.
On Monday, there were 44 in the region hospitalized as a result of COVID with 12 in the intensive care unit. As of Monday, 92.1 percent of all hospitalizations in the area have been among the unvaccinated and partially vaccinated since January, according to the Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 dashboard.
Nationally, White House officials said Monday that more than 80 percent of adults in the U.S. are now at least partially vaccinated and seven in 10 are fully vaccinated. In the Yuba-Sutter region, only 56.2 percent of the population is fully vaccinated with Sutter County leading the way with a 60.2 percent rate of full vaccination.
To date, more than five million people worldwide have died due to COVID-19.