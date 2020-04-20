The number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by one over the weekend to 42 and one person was hospitalized on Sunday, according to an online dashboard that updates the numbers each night.
In Sutter County 26 people have tested positive for COVID-19; and 16 have in Yuba County. As of Monday night, 27 people have recovered. Two people recovered Monday and one recovered on Sunday. The number of tests administered totaled 1,329; and 1,161 results have been received.
Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu used her Monday evening briefing to talk about the differences between the flu and the coronavirus. She said COVID-19 is unique because it has only been present in humans for five months and there is no vaccine. By contrast, there is a vaccine to treat seasonal influenza.
“Most people sometimes get confused, and think ‘isn’t it just another virus?’” Luu said.
Luu also addressed the fatality rate as a difference between the two. She said COVID-19 has a 2 to 3 percent fatality rate while seasonal influenza has a fatality rate of 0.1 to 0.2 percent.
“It is very important that we take COVID-19 seriously, and continue to take it seriously, especially as we consider for the ‘when’ eventually for opening back up,” Luu said.
Residents can visit bepreparedyuba.org and bepreparedsutter.org to access the online dashboard, which is updated daily around 5 p.m.
In Colusa County, there are still three confirmed cases, as of Monday, and one test pending, according to Elizabeth Kelly, director of Colusa County Health and Human Services. Kelly said her department has seen a 64 percent increase in overall food needs for homebound seniors, Cal Fresh assistance and cash assistance in the last month.