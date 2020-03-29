Yuba-Sutter Public Health confirmed another case of COVID-19 in Yuba County on Sunday, according to a news release from Yuba County.
The case is the fourth in Yuba County bringing the total for the area to 10 with six cases having been confirmed in Sutter County.
As of Sunday, the Yuba-Sutter Public Health Department has conducted 348 tests, with 215 results received and 133 tests pending. The number of tests is a combination of ones conducted by Public Health and private labs.
The reported numbers will always be behind the number of actual number of tests, according to the release.
“Because there is only a requirement to report confirmed cases to Public Health, there is long lag time in getting information about all completed tests,” the release read.
The amount of testing is related to the low number of test kits available right now in the state and across the country, according to the release.