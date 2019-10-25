Pacific Gas and Electric Co. announced that another shutoff is in the works for Yuba County residents, just as power was restored to the utility's customers affected by the last shutoff that began on Wednesday.
As of Friday morning, PG&E spokesperson Paul Moreno said, power had been restored to all residents in Yuba County affected by Wednesdays shutoff.
“On Thursday afternoon and evening we restored power to all but 123 of the 5,000 Yuba County customers who lost power during the Public Safety Power Shutoff event,” said Moreno Friday morning. “Those remaining 123 customers were near Collins Lake and were restored at 9:22 a.m. today (Friday).”
The next shutoff is expected to affect approximately 5,313 residents in Browns Valley, Brownsville, Camptonville, Challenge, Dobbins, Loma Rica, Oregon House, Rackerby, Smartsville, Strawberry Valley and Wheatland.
Moreno said specifics about the next potential shutoff are expected Friday afternoon.
In a release issued on Friday morning, the National Weather Service said damaging northerly winds combined with extremely low humidities will create extreme fire weather conditions this weekend and a fire weather watch will be in effect for much of the Northern California interior.
“We are expecting the strongest wind event so far this fall, and a High Wind Watch is in effect,” read the release. “The strongest winds will occur Saturday night into Sunday.”
As of Friday morning, the National Weather Service expects fire weather conditions to reach extreme levels on Sunday in the valley as well as the foothills and mountainous areas.
The National Weather Service predicts that the winds will decrease gradually throughout the day on Monday but said another round of dry northerly winds is possible next Tuesday into Wednesday.