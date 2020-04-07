There were 32 total coronavirus cases in the Yuba-Sutter area, as of late Tuesday afternoon, according to Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu’s Tuesday briefing.
Sutter County had 19 cases and Yuba County had 13.
Two people in Sutter County have died and two people are currently hospitalized.
According to www.bepreparedsutter.org, 762 people have been tested in the Yuba-Sutter area and 568 results have been received.
On Monday evening, Luu announced that a stay-at-home order would go into effect through May 3 – the order is more restrictive than the directive that was issued in March.
It requests that law enforcement agencies crack down on noncompliance with social distancing requirements as threats to public health, which can be punishable by fine, jail or both.
Luu said during her Tuesday briefing that a website called Unacast gives data about specific counties about how well they’re doing in regards to social distancing. Sutter County was given an F grade while Yuba County was given a grade of D-minus.
“That really alarms me and further validates what I have seen and heard – that our community, lots of the members of the community, have been taking social distancing seriously, but not enough. Not enough facets of our community. Every facet of the community needs to take this seriously,” Luu said. “I really want us to be A students, for both Yuba and Sutter counties, and not D-minus and F students in regards to social distancing.”
For more information, visit www.bepreparedyuba.org or www.bepreparedsutter.org.