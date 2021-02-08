The third county-sponsored COVID-19 vaccine clinic over the weekend saw 842 local residents receive doses.
Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said a large number of individuals bypassed review of the registration list and showed up for vaccinations despite not being eligible – either not being from the Yuba-Sutter area or not 65 years and older. She reminded locals to not register for vaccines at this time unless they fall within one of the two prioritized categories.
The area received 1,000 doses last week, so the remaining 158 doses that were not administered over the weekend will carry over into the next county-sponsored vaccine clinic.
“We did have an extensive vaccine waiting list but, unfortunately, not all who were contacted from the waiting list were reached or they were not willing to come in with short notice,” Luu said.
“…People coming in for their scheduled vaccination have shown great enthusiasm for this opportunity, which is understandable. Everyone, even those vaccinated, still need to continue taking many of the same precautions of mask wearing and social distancing until we reach a point where the virus has fewer opportunities to spread.”
The Yuba-Sutter area has seen progress lately in lowering the number of positive COVID-19 tests, though it remains in the state’s most restrictive purple tier. The area’s current COVID-19 test positivity was around 13 percent, which is higher than the state’s test positivity of 7 percent but much better than the Yuba-Sutter area’s rate 6-8 weeks ago when it was more than 20 percent.
“We encourage everyone to keep watching the progress of the COVID-19 variants, particularly the UK variant that is currently making its way through California,” Luu said. “It’s only a matter of time before it reaches our region, and from there the rate of its spread will occur according to how well we protect each other.”
One Sutter County resident in their mid-80s died over the weekend due to COVID-19. The individual had been living at home prior to being hospitalized for the past several weeks.
The number of COVID-19 cases increased by 23 on Monday, bringing the area’s total to 14,095 cases. There are currently 590 active cases in the area.
Forty-six residents were hospitalized as of Monday evening, while 96 recovered from the virus.
Four local deaths were reported on Monday – a total of 128 Yuba-Sutter residents have died to date due to the virus.