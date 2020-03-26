With the current restrictions in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the restaurant industry has been hit hard and many have adjusted their business models to stay afloat during the pandemic.
Chris Drown, owner of the Happy Viking in Yuba City, said while his restaurant has not had to make many extreme changes yet, he knows it’s coming.
“It’s just me and the kitchen staff and I am out making deliveries,” said Drown.
Drown said the Happy Viking will continue to serve their full menu, for take out or delivery, until they start running out of certain items.
“We’ve had to cut back on what we order, but so far we still have everything,” said Drown. “When supplies start going down we will start reducing our menu options.”
Joe Ferrie, owner of the Silver Dollar Saloon in Marysville, said that while he had to lay off about 90 percent of his workforce due to the current restrictions, he continues to help support his employees in any way he can.
“We’re trying to provide for our employees as much as possible by making daily trips to Sam’s Club to get them what they need, toilet paper, diapers, food,” said Ferrie.
Ferrie said the Silver Dollar is also trying to support local Adventist Health/Rideout workers during the pandemic by donating a chicken and tri-tip meal for each order that is placed over $40.
Some establishments, including Sutter Buttes Brewing, have opted to sell grocery essentials in addition to their take-out and delivery options.
Sutter Buttes Brewery is offering a box of essential grocery items that includes five pounds of ground beef, a dozen eggs, one gallon of whole milk, eight Fuji apples and one 24 ounce loaf of wheat bread for $40.
All three establishments said that, so far, interest in the take-out and delivery options has been good considering the current circumstances.
“We are so lucky to get such support from the community,” said Drown. “They have been very good to us and we know how much people are struggling right now.”