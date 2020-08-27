No official evacuation warnings have yet been ordered for the county, but some residents in the northwestern part of Colusa County are now considered vulnerable to the effects of the LNU Lightning Complex fires burning in Lake, Yolo, Solano and Napa counties since Aug. 15.
As of Wednesday evening, mandatory evacuation warnings had been called for the area northwest of State Route 20 and west of Bear Valley Road to the Colusa County Line and south of Brim Road, including Wilbur Springs and Wilbur Hot Springs, according to a news release from the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office.
“Wilbur Springs residents, including Wilbur Hot Springs Resort, are being warned of the potential for the fire to jump the fire line and encroach into the community,” it was stated in the release. “All residents in the warning area are being advised to be prepared to evacuate should this occur.”
Any residents of the area may choose to evacuate at any time before that occurs, according to the release, and CalFire will continue to monitor the situation to provide advanced notice of evacuation orders should they become necessary.
As of Thursday morning, CalFire reported that the Hennessey Fire -- comprised of several fires burning in Napa and Lake counties -- has burned 303,155 acres and was 33 percent contained.
The Walbridge Fire and the Myers Fire burning in Sonoma County accounts for the rest of the burned acreage in the LNU Lightning Complex fires. The Walbridge Fire blaze has burned 55,353 acres as of Thursday and was just 19 percent contained. The fire has burned 2,360 acres and is 97 percent contained.
To date, five deaths and four injuries have been reported in the complex, 30,500 structures have been threatened, 1,080 structures have been destroyed and 272 structures have been damaged.
For more information about current fire conditions and evacuation plans, visit https://www.fire.ca.gov/incidents/2020/8/17/lnu-lightning-complex-includes-hennessey-gamble-15-10-spanish-markley-13-4-11-16-walbridge/.
Anyone with special needs or who needs assistance placing livestock can call the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 458-0200.