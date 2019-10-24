Pacific Gas and Electric Co. gave the all clear to begin inspecting power lines before 1 p.m. today (Thursday) for Yuba County customers, according to spokesman Paul Moreno.
Moreno said the number of customers who will have power restored today will depend on how many repairs will need to be made as crews inspect the lines.
According to the PG&E website, 5,503 customers in Yuba County had their power shut off Wednesday afternoon. Yuba County public information officer Russ Brown said he has heard from residents who called PG&E and were told to expect power to be restored by noon tomorrow (Friday).
Residents reported to Brown that they've seen PG&E crews inspecting lines in Browns Valley around 1:15 p.m. today.
Brown did mention that during previous shutoffs power has been restored to customers sooner than PG&E's projections and that he expects everyone in Yuba County to be restored by Friday afternoon.
The restoration may be short lived as PG&E is monitoring possible extreme fire weather over the weekend. Brown said if a shutoff is deemed necessary, PG&E will being shutting off power on Saturday and start restoring power late Monday.
"Use that time to make sure their devices are charged up," Brown suggested to residents about the time between the power coming back on from the latest shutoff to when it could be shutoff on Saturday.
The Alcouffe Center in Oregon House is open today (Thursday) till 8 p.m.