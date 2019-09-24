Pacific Gas and Electric crews started safety patrols today at 6 a.m., according to a press release, through Butte, Nevada and Yuba counties.
"In some areas where patrols have been completed, we are beginning to re-energize the power lines," it was stated in the news update from Paul Moreno of PG&E.
He noted that 193 people and 19 helicopters are inspecting about 1,357 miles of transmission and distribution lines. The company expects to be able to restore power to all customers by 6 p.m., unless there is damage found.
Moreno said the company is monitoring weather conditions that could possibly lead to a second power shut off tonight (Tuesday) in any of nine counties, including Sutter and Yuba.
A total of about 24,000 customers were affected by the Monday shut off in the three counties -- 4,580 in Yuba County.