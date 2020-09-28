Due to severely dry conditions and strong, gusty winds over the weekend, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. de-energized power starting Sunday to an estimated 1,891 customers in the area around Brownsville, Dobbins and Rackerby as part of a public safety power shutoff.
PG&E spokesperson Pual Moreno said Monday morning that the severe weather conditions had just passed and crews were patrolling power lines to ensure they are safe to restore
According to Moreno, power will be restored in steps as the utility makes progress throughout the day. PG&E expects all, or nearly all, customers will have power restored today (Monday), depending on damage.
PG&E has a customer resource center established at the Alcouffe Center, 9185 Marysville Road, in Oregon House. The center will be open today until 10 p.m and resources including snacks and water, charging stations, ADA-accessible restrooms and wash stations, small medical device charging stations and Wi-Fi.
According to the utility, a total of 65,000 customers in 16 counties across PG&E’s service area were affected by the shutoff, a decrease of 27 percent from original projections estimated last week.
The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department announced today that all evacuation orders and evacuation warnings issued within Yuba County have been lifted.
Communities affected -- including Rackerby, Forbestown, Brownsville, Challenge, Woodleaf, Clipper Mills, and Strawberry Valley -- are now fully open.
“Please remain vigilant as we continue to move forward through this fire season,” Yuba County Sheriff’s Department personnel said in a statement.
