Pacific Gas and Electric Company announced this afternoon they will move forward with a public safety power shutoff this evening.
Paul Moreno, PG&E spokesperson, said the shutoff will go into effect between 7-8 p.m. The shutoff is expected to affect 54,000 customers across the state, including 1,841 in Yuba County.
A red flag warning was in effect starting today due to critical fire weather conditions. Those conditions are forecast to linger into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service, with above average temperatures and dry, windy conditions. No rain is expected in the region over the next seven days.
The Alcouffe Center, 9185 Marysville Road, Oregon House, will open at 5 p.m. today as a resource center for those without power. It is anticipated to remain open from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m daily for the duration of the shutoff event. Resources available at the center include snacks and water, air conditioning, mobile and small medical device charging stations, ice, ADA-accessible restroom and washing station, indoor seating and wifi.
Moreno said there will also be a resource center open at the Bangor Community Center, 7500 Oro Bangor Highway, Bangor. That center will also be open from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m daily for the duration of the shutoff event.