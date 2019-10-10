Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) restored power to approximately 126,000 customers as of 6 a.m. this morning (Thursday), according to a news release.
However, in Yuba County, around 8,000 customers remain without power, according to Yuba County public information officer Russ Brown.
PG&E was able to work to restore power to some of its customers on Wednesday because of an improvement in the weather in some areas, but the larger piece of restoration is expected to happen sometime today once the utility's meteorologists determine the wind event has concluded, according to Paul Moreno with PG&E.
Brown said it could be up to five days before all customers in California affected by the latest shutoff have their power restored but that it would depend on what PG&E crews find once the inspection of power lines begins.
Moreno reminded people that PG&E will restore power incrementally as lines are inspected and not wait for all lines to be inspected before turning the power back on.
The National Weather Service Sacramento extended the current red flag warning into Friday morning for the foothills, but it is still scheduled to end at 9 p.m. tonight for the valley, according to Jim Mathews with the NWS.
Mathews said the red flag warning will last until Friday at 10 a.m. in the foothills because winds are expected to pick up overnight in that area while winds are expected to die down in the valley by tonight.