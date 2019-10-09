Pacific Gas and Electric Company began shutting off power for more than half a million customers at midnight, impacting 22 counties including Colusa and Yuba counties, according to a news release.
PG&E expects the current weather event that lead to the shutoff to last until midday Thursday, with peak winds reaching 60-70 miles per hour forecast from this morning (Wednesday) to Thursday morning at higher elevations, the release said.
The community resource center for Yuba County is open today (Wednesday) and is located at 9185 Marysville Road, Oregon House.
CalTrans sent out this message pertaining to shutoffs:
"Motorists are reminded that the California Department of Motor Vehicle Driver Handbook mandates that non-working (dark) and flashing red traffic signals be treated as all-way stops during power outages. Drivers should proceed with caution through intersections and observe right-of-way rules.
"Throughout District 3, traffic signals contain battery backups, which typically last 3 to 4 hours before becoming non-operational. Additional measures may be implemented at signals during power outages including generators or stop signs. However, motorists should be prepared for all-way stops at non-lighted signals during power outages."