Pacific Gas and Electric Company is planning to inspect power lines later today (Wednesday) and begin restoring power to some of the approximately 48,200 customers affected by the latest power shutoff that took place in early morning hours today.
Crews will conduct safety inspections of approximately 2,785 miles of power lines, make any necessary repairs and start restoring power to customers.
The latest shutoff was done in anticipation of a high wind that was expected to end by noon.
According to PG&E representative Paul Moreno, approximately 3,800 customers in the Yuba County foothills area are currently without power. Shutoffs for Yuba County and foothills customers began around 3 a.m.
Moreno said those affected were notified on Tuesday about the planned shutoffs but were not notified early in the morning as the shutoff was happening.
"We don't make these decisions lightly," Moreno said.
Moreno could not say how many people's power would be restored today as that depends on how much repair needs to be done. In addition, repair crews can only work during daylight hours. PG&E aims to get power back on for all customers affected within 24-48 hours of the end of a wind event according to Moreno.
"Right now we are just encouraging people to, every time they have an opportunity, charge their devices," Yuba County public information officer Russ Brown said.
Brendon Rubin-Oster from the National Weather Service said the red flag warning for the Yuba County foothills expired but is still in effect in the valley and in all of Sutter County.
He also said wind gusts will be subsiding and humidity will be increasing "gradually" across the Yuba and Sutter counties the rest of today (Wednesday) and the red flag warning will end this evening.
Temperatures in the valley will drop 20 degrees starting Friday and the whole Yuba-Sutter area will be cooler this weekend, Rubin-Oster said.
In addition to shutoffs, PG&E is looking to harden power grids in high risk areas, install more weather monitoring stations and increase the number of switches in order to "reduce the footprint of a power shutoff so fewer customers are affected," Moreno said.
Moreno said that people not experiencing the weather conditions that lead to a shutoff can still have their power turned off because the transmission lines responsible for power for their homes are in high-risk areas.