Pacific Gas and Electric Co. power shutoffs are becoming as routine as waking up in the morning, and for many Yuba County foothill residents, they’re waking up without any lights.
Some of the ramifications:
-- There is potential for a another shutoff Tuesday morning and lasting into Wednesday. PGE and Yuba County Office of Emergency Services said it is uncertain when power will be restored.
-- Marysville Joint Unified School District Superintendent Gary Cena said that Browns Valley Elementary, Dobbins Elementary, Foothill Intermediate, and Loma Rica Elementary were closed Monday. It was unknown Monday when power would be restored to the sites. Cena said MJUSD will monitor the situation and communicate on the website: www.mjusd.com.
-- The Alcouffe Center, 9185 Marysville Road in Oregon House, will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily while the shutoff lasts for people in need of crucial supplies and charging equipment for their appliances.
PGE began notifying customers Sunday afternoon in advance of a potential shutoff Tuesday morning through midday Wednesday due in part to more red flag weather conditions that include low relative humidity, increased wind gusts and dry weather.
The potential shutoff is planned for varying start times and is expected to impact portions of 32 California counties. Peak winds in the foothills are expected to range from 45-65 mph while humidity is forecast between 5 and 15 percent, according to the National Weather Service.
For updated information on the planned shutoff visit https://www.pge.com/en_US/about-pge/media-newsroom/media-newsroom.page.