Officials with the Plumas Lake Elementary School District said Wednesday that the district will be serving free meals to children 18 years of age and under this summer.
As part of the “Seamless Summer Feeding Option” for the 2023 summer session, all kids 18 years of age and under will be served lunch and breakfast at no charge at Riverside Meadows Intermediate School, located at 1751 Cimarron Dr. in Plumas Lake, officials said. Breakfast will be available from 8:35-8:45 a.m. and lunch will be available from 12:45-1 p.m.
For more information, contact Mary DeLong at 530-743-4428 or mdelong@plusd.org.
Both Marysville Joint Unified School District Nutrition Services and Yuba City Unified School District Nutrition Services also are offering free meals this summer to children 18 years of age and under.
In Yuba City, breakfast and lunch options will be served at several sites in Yuba City except the Sutter County Library, which will only serve lunch, the Appeal previously reported
Director of Student Nutrition Chelsey Slattery previously said that breakfast will include milk, juice or vegetables and a grain or bread entree each day. Lunch will include milk, juice or vegetable, a grain or bread option and a meat or meat alternate each day.
The meals in Yuba City are free to all children aged 18 and under. Parents do not need to register for the program or provide any information, but kids must be present and will be required to eat their meals on site this year, Slattery said.
Yuba City Unified School District summer meals will provided at the following Yuba City locations:
– Andros Karperos School, 1700 Camino Del Flores in Yuba City. From June 5 to July 21, breakfast will be provided from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. Lunch will be provided from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This location will be closed on June 19 and July 3-4.
– Bridge Street Elementary School, 500 Bridge St. in Yuba City. From June 7 to July 14, breakfast will be provided from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. Lunch will be provided from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. This location will be closed on June 19 and July 3-4.
– Butte Vista Elementary School, 2195 Blevin Rd. in Yuba City. From June 5 to July 21, breakfast will be provided from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. Lunch will be provided from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This location will be closed on June 19 and July 3-4.
– Bernard’s Children Center, 445 Bernard Dr. in Yuba City. From June 5 to Aug. 8, breakfast will be provided from 8 to 8:30 a.m. Lunch will be provided from 12 to 12:30 p.m. This location will be closed on June 19 and July 3-4.
– Sutter County Library, 750 Forbes Ave in Yuba City. From June 5 to July 28, lunch will be provided from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. This location will be closed on June 19 and July 3-4.
– Riverbend Elementary School, 301 Stewart Dr. in Yuba City. From June 7 to July 14, breakfast will be provided from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. Lunch will be provided from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This location will be closed on June 19 and July 3-4.
– Yuba City High School, 850 B St. in Yuba City. From June 7 to July 14, breakfast will be provided from 7:30 to 8:15 a.m. Lunch will be provided from 11 to 11:45 a.m. This location will be closed on June 19 and July 3-4.
– Twin Rivers Charter School, 2510 Live Oak Blvd. in Yuba City. From July 10-21, breakfast will be provided from 8 to 9 a.m. Lunch will be provided from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. This location will remain open for all dates.
– Gray Avenue Middle School, 808 Gray Ave. in Yuba City. From June 5 to Aug. 4, breakfast will be provided from 8 to 9 a.m. Lunch will be provided from 12 to 12:30 p.m. This location will be closed on June 19 and July 3-4.
Sites and times are subject to change. Updates will be posted to the district’s website at www.ycusd.org. For more information, call the Food Service office at 530-822-5078.
For Marysville Joint Unified School District, there will be four locations that will offer free meals:
– Cedar Lane Elementary School, located at 841 Cedar Lane in Olivehurst, will offer meals Monday through Friday from noon to 12:45 p.m. through July 3.
– Edgewater Elementary School, located at 5715 Oakwood Dr. in Marysville, will offer meals Monday through Friday from noon to 12:45 p.m. through June 30, and then again from July 10-21.
– Ella Elementary School, located at 4850 Olivehurst Ave. in Olivehurst, will offer meals Monday through Friday from noon to 12:30 p.m. through July 3.
– The Marysville High School Stadium parking lot courtyard will have meals available Monday through Thursday from noon to 12:30 p.m. through June 29.