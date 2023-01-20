The Marysville Police Department said Friday that an arrest was made Thursday in an alleged hit-and-run incident that led to the death of a 13-year-old female.
According to Marysville Police Chief Chris Sachs, the vehicle suspected to be involved in the incident last Saturday evening was located by police at about 2:20 p.m. on Thursday after an “extensive investigation.”
“Personnel were able to identify the driver of the suspect vehicle at the time of the collision,” Sachs said in an email to the Appeal.
Arrested for the alleged hit and run was Justin Preston, 23, of Marysville. Sachs said Preston was transported to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department and booked for a felony count of hit and run resulting in permanent injury or death. As of Friday, he was listed as being at Yuba County Jail with bail set at $100,000.
According to Sachs, at about 7:16 p.m. on Jan. 14, officers with the Marysville Police Department responded to the 1900 block of B Street for a report of a hit-and-run traffic collision.
“Officers arrived on scene and determined two juveniles were struck by a vehicle,” Sachs said.
Sachs said the vehicle allegedly did not stop and continued southbound on B Street.
The two juveniles who were hit, Sachs said, were a 15-year-old male and a 13-year-old female. Both were transported to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital for treatment of their injuries. Sachs said the 13-year-old female died on Thursday as a result of “injuries sustained from the collision.” He said the 15-year-old male was treated for his injuries and eventually released from the hospital.
The female who died attended an area school. On Friday, Marysville Joint Unified School District Superintendent Fal Asrani released a statement about the 13-year-old student.
“This week our MJUSD community experienced the tragic loss of one of our students. We are devastated to lose such a bright and beautiful soul and we will miss her presence in the classroom and on our campus,” Asrani said. “This senseless act is heartbreaking. I want to thank the Marysville Police Department and Chief Sachs for their tireless efforts in this investigation. We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the student’s family, friends and loved ones, and to the entire staff at Yuba Gardens Intermediate School.”
During a Marysville City Council meeting on Tuesday night, Marysville Mayor Chris Branscum acknowledged the incident and briefly mentioned one of the teens who were struck.
“There was a hit-and-run incident Saturday night in Marysville and two young people were struck. One, severely injured, and her family is praying right now and we should join that,” Branscum said at the time.
The investigation of the alleged hit and run is being forwarded to the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office for review and prosecution, Sachs said. He said alcohol and/or drugs were determined not to be a factor, at this time, in the alleged incident.