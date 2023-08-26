Marysville Police Department officials confirmed with the Appeal on Saturday morning that a 65-year-old Marysville man traveling on a bicycle died Friday after a collision with a vehicle in the city.
According to Adam Barber with the Marysville Police Department, officers responded at about 11:49 a.m. on Friday to the area of 10th and G streets regarding a vehicle collision involving a bicyclist. The medical personnel and officers who arrived at the scene located the vehicle involved and the bicyclist.
Barber said the 65-year-old bicyclist was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials are waiting to release the name of the victim until the family is notified.
Barber said the investigation is ongoing and did not release any other details as of Saturday morning.