Two separate power outages in the Yuba-Sutter area on Tuesday morning caused 10,000 Pacific Gas and Electric customers to lose power temporarily.
The first outage was in south Yuba City where a vehicle collided with a power pole, which resulted in a hanging power line around 7:49 a.m. A total of 3,151 customers lost power around the Bogue Road region.
Paul Moreno, spokesperson for PG&E, said crews responded and restored power to 3,119 customers, with the remaining customers expected to receive power once the wire is repaired.
Around 8:40 a.m., another power outage impacted 6,851 customers in Marysville. The outage was momentary, with power being restored at 8:48 a.m.
Moreno said the cause of Marysville outage is under investigation, though it started at PG&E's substation.