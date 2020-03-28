Three screening and testing sites have been operating throughout the Yuba-Sutter area for at least two weeks. As the number of cases continues to rise by the day, local health professionals say the crucial services will continue unchanged in the coming week.
Providers operating local screening and testing sites includes Adventist Health and Rideout (1233 Plumas St., Yuba City), Ampla Health (1000 Sutter St., Yuba City) and Peach Tree Health (724 Fifth St., Marysville).
“One thing that we’ve noticed is that having that opportunity to come in and get screened really seems to give community members a peace of mind,” said Rocio Valdez, director of communications for Ampla Health. “We’ve had cars with the entire family inside, and they come because they want to ensure that everybody is OK.”
Public health officials are encouraging anyone who feels they should be screened and tested for coronavirus (COVID-19) should call their primary care physician first. If their doctor feels they should be looked at, they will advise them on where to go to be evaluated.
Screening requires patients to answer a series of questions posed by a health care professional. Questions include whether or not they have been experiencing any symptoms related to the virus – coughing, shortness of breath, fever – as well as if they’ve traveled anywhere out of the county recently.
Due to the limited number of available tests, patients must first meet certain criteria before being tested.
The area’s testing sites are set up like a drive-thru. When patients arrive, they are asked to remain in the vehicle and pull into a parking lot. Staff comes to the vehicle and administers a swab test. Large swabs are inserted deep into the nasal passage and into the back of the mouth. The swabs are then packaged and delivered to a lab where they can be processed, which currently takes anywhere from a few days to more than a week.
Overall, the process has been going smoothly, said Monica Arrowsmith, public information officer for Adventist Health and Rideout.
“I think the community has been tremendous throughout this. We’ve received so many offers of support and donations, cards and letters. That kind of support is really helpful throughout something like this,” Arrowsmith said.
For more information about any of the testing sites, contact:
–Adventist Health/Rideout: 671-2020
–Ampla Health: 812-2031
–Peach Tree Health: 749-3242 (ext. 1408/1608)