Bi-County Public Health is now taking donations of fabric masks to be prepared in the event of a shortage, according to a press release.
Although recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a last resort for healthcare workers facing a shortage of appropriate personal protective equipment, the Bi-County Public Health effort to deal with coronavirus includes accepting fabric masks.
Donations are being accepted at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Marysville, on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1 p.m.
For information on fabric masks, here are some sources recommended by the Stanford School of Medicine:
– www.consumer.org.hk/ws_en/news/specials/2020/mask-diy-tips.html.
– www.maidsailors.com/blog/how-to-make-a-surgical-mask/.
Some healthcare professionals have suggested using different colors on each side to make it easier for people to remember which side of the mask has been used against one’s face.