Due to the decline in registration numbers and the availability of vaccines through other means, Yuba-Sutter Public Health teams will be discontinuing their first-dose county-sponsored COVID-19 vaccine clinics moving forward.
Yuba County Media and Community Relations Coordinator Russ Brown said last weekend’s county-sponsored clinic saw 675 doses of the Moderna vaccine administered, but due to no-shows, there were 25 doses wasted.
Public health has been noticing a decline in registration numbers for county-sponsored clinics in recent weeks. Considering there are other options for residents to receive their vaccines — at medical clinics, pharmacies, and other locations throughout the area — county officials felt it was time to end their first-dose clinics held every Saturday.
“It makes more sense to focus on these smaller clinics where residents can get vaccinated at a more convenient location,” Brown said.
Local residents interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine can still find information about available clinics at yuba.org/vaccines and suttercounty.org/vaccine.
As the state inches closer to its June 15 reopening of the economy, Brown said public health teams have been focused on vaccinating as many people as possible, while county staff members have been communicating with businesses to ensure they have the information and resources available to them to reopen safely.
“We can coast ahead to the much-anticipated June 15 reopening safely as long as we can continue practicing tenets that minimize transmission: wearing a mask in public, staying home when sick (even if only with mild symptoms), and avoiding large social gatherings,” Brown said. “The last caveat becomes more convoluted as we will see more events like concerts and sporting events open to an audience. When we continue practicing good tenets at home and in public, we can feel safe about attending such events. And if you are able, get vaccinated. Contributing to herd immunity in our community is the only safe way forward through this reopening, and you and your family can participate in these events and feel safe doing so.”
The number of COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased by 29 on Monday. There are currently 93 active cases in the area.
Ten individuals were hospitalized as of Monday evening, while 28 virus cases closed. To date, 144 local deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.