With several possible monkeypox cases already identified in Sacramento County, Yuba County Public Health and Sutter County Public Health said Thursday they are currently monitoring the situation.
Even though the risk of monkeypox to the general public is currently “very low,” it is something health officials are tracking.
Sacramento County announced its first case of monkeypox in late May. That case was later confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control.
“That case was the first reported in California during the recent outbreak that has sickened more than 900 people in 29 counties and 35 in the United States,” according to a recent report by CapRadio.
On Monday, a possible fifth case was identified. Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye said earlier this week that since recent cases are linked through contract tracing it is likely to be monkeypox.
"The cases that we are investigating are epi-linked or they are connected. And so at this time, the risk to the general public is low," Kasirye told CapRadio. "But people still do need to be aware of the existence, and so if anybody does happen to develop a disease that has lesions that may appear to look like monkeypox, that they need to contact the health care provider."
According to a release issued by Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu, “monkeypox is a rare disease that is caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. Monkeypox is of public health concern because the illness is similar to smallpox and can be spread from infected humans, animals, and materials contaminated with the virus, though it is less transmissible than smallpox.”
In humans, symptoms of monkeypox can be similar but milder than symptoms of smallpox, Luu said. They can include:
– Fever
– Headache
– Muscle aches
– Backache
– Swollen lymph nodes
–Chills
– Exhaustion
“The time from infection to symptoms for monkeypox can range anywhere from 5−21 days. The illness typically lasts for 2−4 weeks,” Luu said. “Anyone who has symptoms of monkeypox, such as characteristic rashes or lesions, should contact a health care provider right away. If your doctor is concerned that you have monkeypox, he/she should immediately contact Public Health for consultation to determine whether testing is appropriate.”
Luu stressed that unlike COVID-19, monkeypox is not a new virus and does not spread in the same way that COVID does.
Typically, monkeypox is spread through very close and/or prolonged contact with an individual with symptoms. This contact includes close physical skin-to-skin contact, large respiratory droplets that are spread by face-to-face interactions, or touching contaminated materials such as bedding, towels, clothing or other objects.
“Monkeypox is much less contagious and spreads much slower than COVID-19,” Luu said.
To prevent the spread of monkeypox, avoid close physical contact with people who have symptoms such as sores or rashes, avoid contact with infected animals and contaminated materials, and wear personal protective equipment if you can’t avoid close contact with someone who has monkeypox symptoms.
If you believe you have monkeypox or symptoms related to it, stay home and isolate yourself from others. Individuals also should contact a health care provider right away, Luu said.
Along with the recent Sacramento County cases, a suspected monkeypox case was reported Thursday in Alameda County.
Health officials said a resident there had tested positive for an orthopox virus and is suspected to be infected with monkeypox.
“The California Department of Public Health tested the patient for orthopox, the family of viruses that includes smallpox, cowpox and monkeypox, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is further testing to confirm a monkeypox infection,” the Bay Area News Group reported.
Alameda County health officials said the patient was a close contact of someone who also recently tested positive for orthopox, but said privacy law prevents disclosure of additional information, the Bay Area News Group reported.
San Francisco also announced a probable monkeypox case on June 3.