The Appeal staff is going to continue working to be your best source for real local news, and we’ll continue bringing you state, national and international news via our cooperative news services. Reluctantly, we’ll be working on our news and advertising content behind closed doors so we can continue delivering it to you daily.
In accordance with new guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and from state and national authorities, to help prevent or slow down the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19, the Appeal offices will be closed to the public today (Tuesday, March 17) until at least April 3.
Our staff will continue working their normal hours, though public access will be closed for the time being.
Please continue to report items or contact us for information. Following are email addresses and phone numbers that can continue to be used:
– Newsroom:
530-749-6552
– Circulation:
530-749-6545
– Obituaries, legals, classified ads:
530-749-6556
– Display Advertising:
530-749-4700
Feel free to use our drop box, curbside in front of our office building at 1530 Ellis Lake Drive in Marysville.
Check www.appealdemocrat.com for updates.
For more information and facts on coronavirus, please visit http://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.