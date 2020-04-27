Elected officials around the north state jointly sent a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom requesting the state allow local jurisdictions to implement plans for reopening the economy in phases as part of the ongoing response to COVID-19.
The letter was sent to the governor by Assemblyman James Gallagher and state Sen. Jim Nielsen and was signed by elected officials from regional jurisdictions including Yuba City, Marysville, Wheatland, Live Oak, and Yuba and Sutter counties, as well as 10 other cities and four counties.
The letter states that because of the region’s early and thoughtful response to the virus, the infection rate has remained low — there were 69 total cases throughout the six counties that have a combined population of approximately 500,000 people, as of April 24. On top of that, acute hospital admissions have been down in the region, while a substantial amount of capacity and supplies have been made available in the event of a surge in patients.
“We all appreciate the quick action taken to flatten the curve of this virus,” Gallagher said in a press release. “That effort has been successfully implemented, but it has not been without great cost to our people and our future ability to provide for the health and prosperity of our communities. It is time to begin reopening. Our cases are low, our health care capabilities have been beefed up, and we are ready to get our economy moving again.”
Local perspective
Yuba City Mayor Shon Harris said he was on board to allow local jurisdictions the authority to reopen the economy in phases. He said the first step is getting the governor’s approval, then it will come down to working with local health officials on how to best go about doing so.
“We are motivated to get our economy back to work and businesses open as soon as possible, but we also need to do so incrementally with a smart approach to it,” Harris said. “We don’t want to do it recklessly, but our area could benefit from some loosening of the restrictions. I think our numbers support reopening.”
Marysville Mayor Ricky Samayoa said given the area’s geography, there are still many people working for essential industries like agriculture, Beale Air Force Base and the local hospital. However, those not considered essential have been hit hard, and many are struggling to survive through the ongoing pandemic, he said.
“Bottom line, I hear from both sides of the argument – from the folks who think reopening now would be too fast, and others saying it hasn’t been fast enough,” he said. “It’s about balance, and part of that will be to continue looking at important information that is coming in, especially hospitalization numbers, to ensure that when we do get back to business, we are doing everything we can to ensure those efforts are safe.”
Live Oak Mayor Bob Woten said he was also in favor of reopening the economy, as long as the region proceeds with caution. He said businesses will need to incorporate new protocol, at least initially, to ensure a second wave of the virus does not spread.
“I think things like social distancing and requiring people to have face coverings will be needed in the beginning,” Woten said. “I don’t think it would be wise to drop all precautions.”
Adventist Health and Rideout President Richard Rawson said his team continues to support and align with the direction and guidance of state and local health officials. He said the Yuba-Sutter area has seen a much lower growth rate in new cases, though he attributes that to the actions that have been taken by county leadership to date.
The main concern, he said, is with the availability and prevalence of testing to support the reopening of the economy. As of Monday, he said he does not believe the area has access to the number of test kits and swabs to support the scale of testing necessary for reopening, though he is hopeful the issue will be resolved shortly.
“We need to remember that our successes at avoiding the outbreaks that other areas have experienced are entirely dependent on our collective responsible actions to mitigate the risk,” Rawson said. “Even after opening it is still incumbent on all of us to do our part. Our health care workers are on the frontline of caring for our community and are prepared to continue to serve our community. We should not put them at unnecessary risk. I am grateful for the support this community continues to show our teams and I ask that that continues as we look at reopening.”
Moving forward
Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said local Emergency Operations Center directors have been working closely with the state Department of Public Health. She said while details are still being worked out, the hope is that the Yuba-Sutter area will have a state-run community testing site in place in the next week or so, or by the time officials begin to reopen the local economy.
“Contact tracing has been occurring since day one by our Department Operations Center since it is a key factor in tracking the virus, and will remain key,” Luu said. “We have robust plans in place to increase the number of staff who will be conducting the contact tracing.”
She said reopening will be a phased-in, risk-stratified approach based on what scientific evidence indicates to be the most effective way to mitigate the spread of the virus. While the statewide order has no definitive end date, the Yuba-Sutter area’s current stay-at-home order is set to expire on May 3. Luu said local officials are working together on a new order to replace it, along with information on what each phase will entail and guidance for businesses.
“Without a current vaccine and treatment for COVID-19, we know the virus will be with us for a significant amount of time,” she said. “It is not realistic to keep communities shut down for a prolonged amount of time. While creating this plan, we have to think about the totality of health and safety of the community – while the virus itself remains of high concern, we need to keep in mind other factors that contribute to our residents’ physical and mental health.”