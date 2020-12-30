The regional stay-at-home order – which has been in effect for the Greater Sacramento region since Dec. 10 due to limited ICU bed availability – is set to expire today (Thursday).
As of Wednesday, the state reported that the Greater Sacramento region had an ICU availability rate of 17.4 percent, just over the 15 percent threshold for the order.
If the regional order is not extended, its supplemental order will still be in effect in the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa area as all three counties remain in the purple, most restrictive tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy system.
Under the supplemental order, residents are being asked to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., with some exceptions.
“You can go outside on your own or with members of your own household as long as you are not gathering with other households,” according to the California Department of Public Health.
Residents can also go out to do essential activities as defined at https://covid19.ca.gov/essential-workforce/.
Despite having the regional stay-at-home order in effect for the last three weeks, COVID-19 cases numbers continue to rise in Yuba and Sutter counties.
The number of COVID-19 cases increased by 102 on Wednesday, bringing the Yuba-Sutter area’s total to 10,269 cases.
Seventy-nine residents were hospitalized as of Wednesday night, while 144 people recovered from the virus. Sixty-eight Yuba-Sutter residents have died due to COVID-19 to date after one person died on Wednseday.