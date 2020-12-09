The regional stay-at-home order announced by Gov. Gavin Newson last week will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Thursday in the Greater Sacramento region – which includes Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the state reported that ICU availability within the Greater Sacramento region was 14.3 percent. Stay-at-home orders, directed by region, are to go into effect when a region’s overall average ICU availability drops below 15 percent.
The order, which urges residents to stay home as much as possible and requires several sectors to operate with modifications or close entirely, will remain in effect for at least three weeks.
The announcement comes as COVID-19 cases in Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties continue to increase.
“The test positivity rates for Yuba and Sutter remain one of the highest in the state – 21 percent for Sutter and 17 percent for Yuba currently,” said Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu. “The state’s testing positivity is 8.4 percent.”
According to Luu, at this time nearly one out of every five people tested is found to be positive.
Luu said Adventist Health/Rideout continues to feel the impact of COVID-19 in all aspects of their operations.
“Although ICU beds at the hospital are maxed out because of COVID-19, we can’t lose sight of the fact that many other serious medical conditions rely on that level of care,” said Luu.
Luu said that hospitalizations lag a couple of weeks behind increased positive cases, and deaths lag another couple weeks after that.
“This means we can sadly expect to see more lives lost in the coming weeks, even as we work to get the case numbers down,” said Luu.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Yuba and Sutter counties increased by 119 on Wednesday, bringing the area’s total to 7,202 cases.
Fifty-three people were hospitalized as of Wednesday evening and 124 residents recovered from the virus.
Forty Yuba-Sutter residents have died due to the virus to date, after four people died on Wednesday.
In light of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, Luu issued a health advisory for the bi-county area to “present what the community needs to do immediately to reduce community risk of exposure to COVID-19.” The advisory has been in effect since Monday.
Luu said those measures will help reduce the number of positive cases and free up staffed beds in our hospital.
“If more people in our community purposefully commit themselves over the next three weeks to the precautions laid out in my Public Health Advisory, we can see easing of positive cases and some relief for our hospital,” said Luu.
According to Luu, the advisory explains that it is up to Yuba-Sutter residents to provide the solution to the overcrowded hospital by staying home, pushing down the community COVID-19 transmission and decreasing the number of sick individuals due to COVID-19 needing hospitalizations.