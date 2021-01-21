Registration to receive COVID-19 vaccinations for Yuba-Sutter residents 65 years and older opened on Wednesday and quickly filled up.
Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said the 500 slots for the weekend’s county-sponsored clinic filled within 24 hours, with a wait list of 60 people.
“Residents are eager for their opportunity to get the vaccine,” Luu said. “However, supply continues to be a challenge. We await details from state and federal partners on when distribution will improve.”
Luu encouraged residents to continue practicing patience, as vaccine supply is not under local control.
“We remain focused on distributing vaccines as quickly as possible,” Luu said. “In the meantime, our case count, hospitalizations, and deaths remain concerning. Diligence in practicing the tenets even amidst vaccine distribution remains paramount.”
The number of COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased by 42 on Thursday, bringing the total to 12,868 cases. There are currently 830 active cases in the area.
Fifty-four residents were hospitalized as of Thursday evening, while 142 people recovered from the virus. Five local deaths were reported on Thursday – a total of 111 local residents have died to date due to the virus.
Yuba and Sutter counties remain in the purple tier where indoor dining is prohibited. Outdoor dining is allowed with modifications, along with curbside pickup. Bars not providing meals are required to remain closed, as well as movie theaters. Personal care services like hair salons can open with modifications. A full list of all the sectors that are affected within each tier can be found at covid19.ca.gov/industry-guidance/.