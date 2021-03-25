Yuba-Sutter residents 50 years and older can now register to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at this weekend’s county-sponsored first-dose clinic.
Russ Brown, media and community relations coordinator for Yuba County, said only about half of the more than 1,200 slots available for Saturday’s clinic had been filled as of Thursday afternoon.
“There is tremendous activity on the state and federal levels, with regard to qualifying more people to get vaccinated. We anticipate allotments of vaccines to increase significantly in the coming weeks, and at the local level, we are actively working to expand opportunities to ensure available doses get used,” Brown said. “State and federal restrictions still do not allow us to drop all restrictions altogether, but we are getting closer.”
In addition to residents 50 years and older, those currently eligible include health care workers, those working in what is considered frontline positions (childcare and education, the food and ag industry, and emergency services); those 18 years and older with underlying medical conditions; and individuals living or working in high-risk congregate settings such as detention facilities, homeless shelters, or behavioral health facilities, along with public transit workers.
To register, go to yuba.org/vaccines or suttercounty.org/vaccine. Those without access to the internet can register for the vaccination clinic by calling 634-7496 (Yuba County) or 822-5985 (Sutter County).
Nearly 950 residents received their final dose of the vaccine at Wednesday’s county-sponsored second-dose clinic. A total of 5,295 local residents have been fully vaccinated to date at county-sponsored clinics.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased by 35 on Thursday. There are currently 120 open cases in the area.
Nine people were hospitalized as of Thursday evening, while 22 virus cases closed. To date, 142 local deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.