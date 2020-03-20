by Veronica Catlin
To help slow the spread of the new coronavirus and since shelter in place directives were issued, restaurants are losing massive amounts of trade. To make up for a part of that, many local restaurants are now offering curbside and delivery options for their food orders.
“We’re here for the community and hopefully the community is here for us,” said Christopher Drown, the owner of Happy Viking in Marysville.
Happy Viking closed their bar and diner until further notice but are still offering curbside pickup.
“It’s just me and the kitchen staff. It’s been a little rough but from what I’m told so far this is what we’ll be doing for the next two to six weeks,” Drown said.
Happy Viking isn’t alone.
Aleks Tica, the manager at Betty’s Authentic Mexican Restaurant in Live Oak, said their restaurant now offers delivery.
“I’m willing to drive that far for no extra charge if people are hungry and they truly can’t drive themselves,” Tica said.
Here’s a list of area restaurants that have reported in to us that they’re now offering curbside and/or delivery (if you operate an eatery that does so and isn’t included here, let us know so we can update the list for the next time we run it -- email details to ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com and make sure to include your name and phone number):
- Happy Viking, 741 Plumas St., Yuba City, is allowing customers to place their orders over the phone and once customers arrive, they can call the restaurant and an employee will come outside, tend payments and deliver the order to the vehicle. For more information, call 671-7492.
- La Unica’s Fresh Mex restaurant, 971 Gray Ave., Yuba City, will accept over-the-phone online orders for pickup, however, instead of picking up their meals in the store customers have the option to call and request an employee to bring their orders curbside. For more information, call 755-3900 or visit www.launicasfreshmex.com.
- Justin’s Kitchen will cater to guests who would like to remain in their vehicles and receive their food orders. They are located at 628 Plumas St., Yuba City. For more information, call 923-2757.
- Erma Jean’s Southern Cuisine, 4912 Powerline Road, Olivehurst, also invites guest to utilize their curbside delivery offer for over-the-phone orders. For more information, call 749-9651.
- Marcello’s Italian Restaurant, 1235 Bridge St., Yuba City, offers free food deliveries on orders totaling $50 or more. They also have a drive-thru pick-up window for customers who feel more comfortable remaining in their vehicles. For more information, call 674-2171.
- Lambert House Cafe, 208 Bridge St., Yuba City is offering curbside delivery until further notice. For more information, call 674-3544.
- Betty’s Authentic Mexican Restaurant, 10180 Live Oak Blvd., has pick-up and delivery options available for Marysville, Yuba City, Live Oak, Chico and more. For more information, call 695-3535.
- Pasquini’s Fine Italian Food, 6241 CA-99, Live Oak, is offering curbside pickup. Customers much order online and pay in advance so no money is handled at pickup. For more information, call 695-3384.