A number of restaurants are adapting to the coronavirus shutdown by offering curbside and/or delivery options.
Here’s a list of area restaurants that have reported in to us. (if you operate an eatery that offers pickup/delivery and isn’t included here, let us know so we can update the list for the next time we run it – email details to ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com and make sure to include your name and phone number):
– Happy Viking, 741 Plumas St., Yuba City, is allowing customers to place their orders over the phone and once customers arrive, they can call the restaurant and an employee will go outside, tend payments and deliver the order to the vehicle. For more information, call 671-7492.
– La Unica’s Fresh Mex restaurant, 971 Gray Ave., Yuba City, will accept over-the-phone online orders for pickup, however, instead of picking up their meals in the store customers have the option to call and request an employee to bring their orders curbside. For more information, call 755-3900 or visit www.launicasfreshmex.com.
– Justin’s Kitchen will cater to guests who would like to remain in their vehicles and receive their food orders. They are located at 628 Plumas St., Yuba City. For more information, call 923-2757.
– Erma Jean’s Southern Cuisine, 4912 Powerline Road, Olivehurst, also invites guests to utilize their curbside delivery offer for over-the-phone orders. For more information, call 749-9651.
– Marcello’s Italian Restaurant, 1235 Bridge St., Yuba City, offers free food deliveries on orders totaling $50 or more. They also have a drive-through pick-up window for customers who feel more comfortable remaining in their vehicles. For more information, call 674-2171.
– Lambert House Cafe, 208 Bridge St., Yuba City is offering curbside delivery until further notice. For more information, call 674-3544.
– Betty’s Authentic Mexican Restaurant, 10180 Live Oak Blvd., has pick-up and delivery options available for Marysville, Yuba City, Live Oak, Chico and more. For more information, call 695-3535.
– Pasquini’s Fine Italian Food, 6241 CA-99, Live Oak, is offering curbside pickup. Customers must order online and pay in advance so no money is handled at pickup. For more information, call 695-3384.
– The Brick Coffee House Cafe, 316 D St., Marysville, is currently open Monday through Saturday for take-out breakfast, lunch and coffee orders and the outside patio is available to use for people to enjoy their take-out order. The Brick continues to offer off-site catering deliveries as well. For more information, call 743-5283 or 218-8419.
– Mom’s Diner, 5915 Lindhurst Ave., Marysville, is open for to-go orders and curbside delivery Wednesday through Monday from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. At this time their full menu is available. For more information, call 743-8864.
– Porky’s BBQ To Go, 1190 Bridge St., Yuba City, is open Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. and is accepting to-go orders. Porky’s partners with DoorDash, UberEats and Grubhub for delivery. Porky’s in Marysville is closed at this time. For more information, call 923-7828.
– Silver Dollar Saloon, 330 First St., Marysville, is offering curbside and delivery options from noon until 7 p.m. To-go alcohol purchases are also being offered – alcohol must be purchased with food and placed in a secure container. For more information, call 743-1558.
– Del Taco locations are open via drive-through, delivery or takeout. The Yuba City location is at 1078 Harter Road and is open Monday through Wednesday, 7 a.m.-10 p.m.; Thursday 7 a.m.-11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 7 a.m.-midnight; and Sunday, 7 a.m.-10 p.m.