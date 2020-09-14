How about a scaled-down version of one of Yuba-Sutter’s favorite events: the Marysville Stampede? Organizers would like the public’s opinion and created an online poll.
“As we look to navigate the rest of 2020, we'd like to get your feedback on plans for potentially hosting ‘Rodeo in the Park,” according to a statement by organizers.
“While this would look much different than the Marysville Stampede many know and love, it could provide a much-welcomed outdoor activity for the entire family. We greatly appreciate our community feedback in determining the possibility of "Rodeo in the Park.”
The survey asks a few simple questions about public interest, how important masking and distancing would be, and what safety and other considerations the public is concerned with.
To participate in the survey, follow this link:
https://link.edgepilot.com/s/93a73d04/THXQD97TuEaz6NeBt8lwyg?u=https://forms.gle/B7jnfAoHkN57MQKN6