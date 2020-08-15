With excessive heat ranging from 102 to 112 degrees forecasted in the valley and up 107 in the foothills today through Thursday, Aug. 20, Pacific Gas & Electric Co. may be required to conduct rotating power outages, beginning tonight (Saturday, Aug. 15) between 5 and 10 p.m.
A final decision by the California Independent System Operator CAISO will be made Saturday night.
PGE’s emergency operations center is open and the team is continuing to monitor the situation throughout the weekend and into next week. As the statewide heatwave continues, PGE strongly encourages all customers to conserve energy through next Wednesday, Aug. 19.
Due to increasingly hot weather across the state coupled with cloud cover in Southern California impacting utility-scale solar assets, CAISO has issued a grid warning notice and may require PGE to conduct rotating outages later this evening. These outages would be one to two hours in duration. No customers should be impacted overnight. Rotating outages are not Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS), which are conducted during specific high fire threat conditions. Rotating outages are called by the CAISO and power utilities are required to act when demand on the statewide electric grid exceeds available energy supply, the release stated.
On Friday night, PGE was directed by CAISO to turn off power to approximately 220,000 customers to help relieve the strain on the power grid during the statewide heatwave. This directive was issued due to a lack of adequate energy supply statewide. PGE responded to CAISO’s directive within 10 minutes.
These outages were not related to any issues with PGE’s equipment or its ability to deliver energy locally. Other power utilities in the state were directed to conduct similar rotating outages Friday.
The National Weather Service is calling for the possibility of thunderstorms with little to no rainfall in the valley, foothills and Sierra late through Sunday, Aug. 16.