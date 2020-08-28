Hair salons and barbershops statewide will be able to reopen and retail stores and malls can reopen indoors at 25 percent capacity, according to a Bi-county Public Health news release.
The announcement came on Friday along with new guidelines laid out by the state about how reopening can take place based on a county’s average case count over a seven-day period. Yuba and Sutter along with 36 other counties are currently in the most restrictive of a four-tier color coded system. The purple tier is for counties with more than seven new cases per 100,000 population over a seven-day period.
“The short answer is that things will mostly remain the same,” Yuba County media and community relations coordinator Russ Brown said in an email. “ ... Yuba County is very close to moving into the next tier, red, as long as residents continue to remain diligent in taking all necessary precautions to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. Sutter County is not far behind.”
Elementary schools can apply for an in-person schooling waiver when the average case rate is less than 14 new cases per 100,000 population daily, according to the release. Applying for that waiver can’t happen unless a county is in the red tier. Once a county qualifies for the red tier it must maintain an average of four to seven new cases in a seven-day period for at least two weeks and not revert back to the purple tier for in-person schooling to continue.
Yuba County is averaging 15.9 cases and Sutter County is averaging 15.