While the coronavirus variants are more contagious and more deadly, they spread the same way as the current strain of the virus, according to Yuba County spokesperson Rachel Rosenbaum.
Close contact with an infected person will lead to the variant being spread. Rosenbaum said a cloth mask will suffice as long as it is worn correctly and properly washed. Surgical masks are also effective.
“Wearing one mask should be sufficient, so long as it is snug to your face and covers your nose, mouth, and chin at all times,” Rosenbaum said. “If it is a cloth mask, it should be washed in hot water and through a hot dryer after every use.”
Bi-County Health is hosting the third vaccine clinic today with more than 1,000 expected to receive shots. After the clinic the focus will still be on vaccinating residents 65 and older as well as any remaining direct healthcare workers, according to Rosenbaum.
“We’ve only vaccinated a small portion of the 25,000 residents in Yuba-Sutter in that age range, so we still have a ways to go,” Rosenbaum said.
Officials asked for continued patience from the public during the vaccine rollout.
“We wish we could open it up to every single resident at once but with extremely limited supply, prioritization must take place, give what we know about the increased contagiousness and fatality of these new variants and how they affect our most vulnerable,” Rosenbaum said.
Cases increased by 49 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 13,947. As of late Friday, 57 were hospitalized and 51 recovered from the virus. There are currently 687 active cases. To date, 123 people have died from the virus.
For more information, visit bepreparedyuba.org or bepreparedsutter.org.