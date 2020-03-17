Many school districts are announcing closures due to the coronavirus pandemic. The situation is changing and readers should check back or check school websites for the most current information.
(If you are an employee or patron of a local school district and know that your school’s situation has changed from what’s reported here, please let us know by emailing ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.)
– Brittan Elementary School District announced on Monday they will be closed beginning today (Tuesday, March 17) through April 20.
– Browns Elementary School District announced they will close all of its school beginning today through Monday, April 13.
– Colusa County Office of Educationannounced the Superintendent of Schools Michael P. West recommends closing all in-person instruction in school in Colusa County. The closure is effective Wednesday, March 18, through Friday, April 20.
– Colusa Unified School District announced on Monday schools will be closed until further notice. On Thursday, March 26, the Board of Trustees will meet to re-evaluate and discuss to provide further direction.
– East Nicolaus High School District announced on Monday they have closed effective today. The district announced they will remain closed at least through Tuesday, April 14, and classes are planned to resume Wednesday, April 15.
– Franklin Elementary School District be closed beginning today through April 20.
– Live Oak Unified School District will be closed today through Monday, April 13.
– Maxwell Unified School District announced they will be closing all of its schools starting today through Friday, March 20. A board meeting will be held today at 5:15 p.m. in regards to the closure. Parents will be notified if anything changes.
– Marysville Joint Unified School District announced on Monday they will the district beginning today through April 12.
– Meridian Elementary School District announced they will close effective today through Monday, April 13. The district said they hope to reopen Tuesday, April 14.
– Nuestro Elementary School District announced they will be closed beginning today through at least April 20.
– Pierce Joint Unified School District announced all schools in its district are closed effective today until further notice.
– Pleasant Grove Joint Union School District will close beginning today through at least April 13. Spring break is included in the closure from April 6 through April 13.
– Plumas Lake Elementary School District announced they will be closed today through Monday, April 13.
– Princeton Joint Unified School District announced the schools in the district will not have face-to-face class again until April 20.
– Sutter Union High School District announced they will be closed today through at least April 20.
– Twin Rivers Charter School announced that they will remain open, according to their March 14 newsletter. In the meantime the letter said they will continue to monitor the situation and inform their community if anything changes.
– Williams Unified School District announced on Monday they will be closing its schools effective Wednesday, March 18, through Friday, April 17. The district advises for necessary arrangements be made for students. Meals will be provided and made available for students during the closure.
– Wheatland School District announced over the weekend they will be closing its schools to students starting Monday, March 16, through Monday, April 13. School will reopen to students Tuesday, April 14.