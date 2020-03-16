School districts in Yuba and Sutter counties announced school closures in response to new coronavirus public health guidelines issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom over the weekend.
The guidelines asked for home isolation among individuals 65 and older, and individuals with chronic diseases and encouraged other closures and protections.
To ensure safety of staff and students school and after long consideration, most districts will have school closures until April 13.
Live Oak Unified School District
Live Oak schools will be closed today through April 13.
Live Oak Unified School District announced on Monday they will be closing its schools today.
“Discussions and collaboration with Sutter County District leaders and Governor Newsom’s guidelines related to limiting public activities made closure the appropriate action,” said Mathew Gulbrandsen, superintendent of Live Oak Unified School District. “We will be providing optional learning opportunities and resources to parents (during the closure).”
Teachers will be on call, Gulbrandsen said.
Gulbrandsen said each site within the district will be providing resources for parents, as well.
For more information, visit www.lousd.k12.ca.us.
Marysville Joint Unified School District
Superintendent Gary Cena of Marysville Joint Unified School District said the school board authorized closing the district’s schools.
“This is a dynamic and fluid situation amid ever changing information,” said Cena. “A few days ago we believed the best choice was to stay open and now we believe it is to close down.”
Over the weekend the district had announced they would remain open until further notice.
“(Sunday) State Superintendent Tony Thurmond communicated that schools can now be closed without the approval of the local public health director,” said Cena in the letter.
Cena said the closure will be Tuesday, March 17, until April 13.
“Marysville Joint Unified School District will be closed during these dates,” said Cena. “Please note that during this closure, all regularly scheduled school events and activities are postponed or canceled.”
In light of the news, Cena said the school closure creates a challenge for families for childcare and learning.
“The district has created a list of available resources for you to utilize during this time,” said Cena. “These learning activities are optional and are being provided as a resource for families and students to continue learning while school is closed.”
Cena said the district will provide meals for all children in the community. He said there will be regional food distribution sites each day.
For more information, visit the district’s website at www.mjusd.com.
Wheatland Union High School District
According to Nicole Newman, superintendent of Wheatland Union High School District, a lot of thought went into the school closure. She said they collaborated with their feeder districts – Wheatland School District and Plumas Lake Elementary School District – to make the decision. She said because they are located in a different area they had to look at surrounding areas and their staffing.
Some students in the district are raised by their grandparents, Newman said. In some cases grandparents are being taken care of by students’ parents as well.
Over the weekend, Wheatland Union High School District announced they would be closing all schools, canceling classes and any student-related activities, including athletics, until Friday, however the closure has been extended through April 5. Newman said, however, spring break will be from April 6 through April 13.
In the meantime, Newman said, they will not be doing independent study, but they will be providing students with resources to utilize during the school closure, which they will be sending out to students soon.
“We’re going to have a vast array of resources,” said Newman.
These resources include SAT prep, advanced placement testing prep, math, english, science, college preparation and planning, intervention links, etc.
“As well, each teacher will post a list of resources,” said Newman. “(Parents) need to keep students engaged in learning.”
Newman suggests parents should have their child reading, writing in a journal, etc.
While school is closed, Wheatland School District will offer food services at Wheatland Elementary School, Newman said. Students 18 or younger will be able to utilize the food services beginning Wednesday, March 18, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m..
The food services will allow for students to pick up lunch for the day and breakfast for the following morning, said Newman. The district is also working with Plumas Lake Elementary School District. Details for Plumas Lake will be available soon, she said.
For more information, visit www.wheatlandhigh.org.
Yuba City Unified School District
Doreen Osumi, superintendent of Yuba City Unified School District, said they have been examining the situation daily, but also evaluating whether or not a closure is the right course of action.
“On Friday, county health officials strongly recommended we remain open,” said Osumi. “On Sunday, however, Gov. Newsom laid out new directives and guidance related to strictly limiting gatherings of more than 50 people.”
Due to these new directives and guidance, Osumi said it would have a significant impact.
“From the sense of security families have about sending their children to school to the availability of employees who are in age or health categories that have been encouraged to isolate at home,” said Osumi. “After examining the directives and carefully considering all our options, we made the decision to close schools.”
The district will close all schools beginning today through at least April 13 – spring break is scheduled for April 6 through April 13.
Osumi said students will have learning opportunities during the closure.
“We understand this is not the same as learning from our teachers, in a classroom, but we hope it provides a way for families to keep their children learning during this challenging time,” said Osumi.
During this time, Osumi suggests, it is important for parents to continue to follow guidelines issued by public health officials.
“These include staying at home, frequent hand-washing, keeping distance from other people, and taking particular care to avoid exposing the elderly or those with underlying health conditions to the virus,” said Osumi.
For more information, visit www.ycusd.org.