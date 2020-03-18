While local districts have closed schools for the time being, free meals will be available for those who need it.
Chelsey Slattery, director of student nutrition for Yuba City Unified School District, said for now, they’re preparing to serve about 500 meals per day – 250 lunches and 250 breakfasts – but they will adjust as necessary.
Slattery said the district currently offers free meals to all K-12 students through the USDA’s Community Eligibility Provision.
“We have a lot of students who depend on meals (from school) as their primary source of nutrition,” Slattery said. “And with a shortage of food in local stores, it’s going to be even more crucial.”
Mathew Gulbrandsen, superintendent of Live Oak Unified School District, said on Tuesday they anticipated serving 150 meals, however, they served about 300. So Wednesday they prepared to serve 500.
“What we heard from parents was that a lot of commodities are hard to find on the shelves,” Gulbrandsen said. “... I believe schools are an integral part of the community and we provide two meals a day, five days a week and I think it’s critical that we continue to provide that resource for students.”
Amber Watson, director of nutrition services at Marysville Joint Unified School District, said on Tuesday they served a total of 650 breakfasts and 700 lunches while Wednesday they served more than 1,000 of each meal.
Watson said they ran out of food at some sites but have been adjusting the amount they’re producing to meet the demand.
The district also qualifies for the Community Eligibility Provision to serve free meals to students.
“In our area, we recognize we have a high-need population. Our students qualify for the (Community Eligibility Provision) program,” Watson said. “We know our families are in need of assistance.”
Here are details about each district offering free meals that the Appeal knows of (if we are missing any, please let us know by emailing Adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com):
Marysville Joint Unified School District
Meal service is being offered for children ages 18 years old and younger. Nutrition services will provide an opportunity for families to pick-up lunch and breakfast for the following day.
During pick-up, it’s asked that people stay in their cars and meals be consumed off site – children also must be present.
Meals are available at Ella Elementary School, Foothill Elementary School, Kynoch Elementary School, Johnson Park Elementary School and Linda Elementary School will serve meals from noon-12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.
There will also be nonschool locations offering meals Monday through Friday:
– Moon Avenue at Jewett Avenue from noon-12:10 p.m.
– Country Club Court at Woodland Drive from 12:15-12:30 p.m.
– Lowe Avenue at North Beale Road from 12:35-12:50 p.m.
– Rio Inn, Marysville, from 11:45-11:55 a.m.
– Cloverleaf Market from noon-12:15 p.m.
– Emmanuel Faith Tabernacle church on Feather River Boulevard from 12:20-12:30 p.m.
– 1140 Grand Ave. from 12:35-12:50 p.m.
– Brownsville Fire Station from 11:30-11:40 a.m.
– Willow Glen restaurant from 11:50 a.m.-noon.
– Dobbins Fire Station from 12:15-12:25 p.m.
For more information, visit www.mjusd.com.
Yuba City Unified School District
Beginning today, Yuba City Unified School District is offering breakfast and lunch for children ages 18 years old and younger Monday through Friday. Both meals will be distributed together in front of school sites in a mobile, walk-up or drive-through meal service. Children must be present to pick up meals.
Meals can be picked up at the following sites:
Andros Karperos Elementary School from 8:30-10 a.m.
April Lane Elementary School from 8:30-10 a.m.
Bridge Street Elementary School from 8:30-10 a.m.
Riverbend Elementary School from 8:30-10 a.m.
River Valley High School from 8:30-10 a.m.
Yuba City High School from 8:30-10 a.m.
Bernard Children’s Center from 8:30-10 a.m.
For more information, visit www.ycusd.org.
Live Oak Unified School District
Children ages 18 years old and younger can pick up both a grab-and-go breakfast and lunch.
The meals are available at Live Oak High School in the loop in front of campus Monday through Friday from 9-11 a.m.
Gulbrandsen said meals will be served as long as the school is closed except for spring break, from April 6 through April 13.
For more information, visit www.lousd.k12.ca.us.
Wheatland School District and Wheatland Union High School District
Nutrition services will be available for children ages 18 years old and younger Monday through Friday. Food services will be offering one breakfast and one lunch to any student each day.
There will be both walk-up and curbside delivery at Wheatland Elementary School, 111 Hooper St., Wheatland, next to the multi-purpose room.
For more information, visit www.wheatlandhigh.org or www.wheatlandsd.com.
Plumas Lake Elementary School District
Free meals for children under the age of 18 will be available during the school closure. Breakfast and lunch will be provided for children to take home. Children must be present to pick up food.
Families are asked to drive through the pickup line at the front of the school site, remain in their vehicles and receive their meals to take home to eat.
Meals are available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m.-noon at Cobblestone Elementary School, 1718 Churchill Drive, Plumas Lake.
For more information, visit www.plusd.org.
Meridian Elementary School District
Students under the age of 18 are able to go to the Meridian Elementary School cafeteria from 11 a.m.-noon to get a grab-and-go lunch and next day’s breakfast each day during the closure.
The school is located at 15898 Central St., Meridian.
For more information, visit www.meridiantigers.com.
Colusa Unified School District
Food services are being offered at George T. Egling Middle School, 813 Webster St., Colusa, from 7:45-9 a.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit www.colusa.k12.ca.us.
Colusa County Office of Education
Any child under the age of 18 can receive a bag lunch from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Education Village, 499 Margurite St., Williams, and Colusa Children’s Center, 705 Sixth St., Colusa.
The child must be present in the car to receive the bag lunch at the drive-up locations.
For more information, visit www.ccoe.net.
Maxwell Unified School District
Free brunch and lunch will be offered to all children 18 years of age or younger Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m.-noon. All meals will be grab-and-go and can be picked up at Maxwell Elementary School.
For more information, visit www.maxwell-ca.schoolloop.com.
Williams Unified School District
The district will provide drive-up bag lunches for any child under the age of 18 Monday through Friday from 11-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.
Meals can be picked up at Williams Elementary School, 1404 E St., Williams.
The child is required to be present in the pick-up vehicle to receive a bag lunch.
For more information, visit www.williamsusd.net.
Princeton Joint Unified School District
According to the district’s website, they anticipate beginning lunch distribution on Monday, however, additional information was not yet available. School offices will be available to answer questions during normal hours.
For more information, visit www.pjusd.org.