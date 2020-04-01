California’s public K-12 school campuses are expected to remain closed for the remainder of the academic year in response to the escalating coronavirus pandemic as educators take on the massive challenge of distance learning for about 6.1 million students, state officials announced Wednesday.
Families and educators should operate “with the expectation now that schools will not reopen, but classes are in” for the rest of the school year, Gov. Gavin Newsom said.
Marysville Joint Unified School District Superintendent Gary Cena said the plan is for schools to be closed till May 1 and that a decision about closing schools for the rest of the academic year won’t be made until public health suggests such a closure or a directive comes from the state.
He said the district has been assessing the situation in three-week chunks when determining next steps.
“We see this as a marathon not a sprint,” Cena said.
When the district’s distance learning program was being developed, the possibility of schools not re-opening was taken into consideration.
“The distance learning plan is designed to provide services to students to continue learning throughout the school year if need be,” Cena said.
Yuba City Unified School District Superintendent Doreen Osumi said the district has been preparing for the possibility of a longer school closure.
“We have been preparing our distance learning program which represents the best effort and hard work of many people: our teachers, parents, students, and district staff,” Osumi said via email. “We will work together to learn, adapt, and improve as we move forward to educate all our students through a distance learning model.”
Newsom’s announcement makes good on comments he made during a March 17 briefing, when he said it was unlikely that campuses would reopen during the current school year. Also, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond echoed the same message in a letter Tuesday to school district officials statewide.
“Due to the current safety concerns and needs for ongoing social distancing it currently appears that our students will not be able to return to school campuses before the end of the school year,” Thurmond wrote.
California is home to 12 percent of the nation’s school-age children. Seven states have already shut down campuses for the remainder of the school year, according to tracking by Education Week. Others appear headed in that direction. New York City’s public school system, the largest in the nation with about 1 million students, remains closed indefinitely along with the rest of the state, according to Education Week.
In his letter, Thurmond said the sobering reality should compel school systems to redouble their efforts to keep students learning.
“This is in no way to suggest that school is over for the year, but rather we should put all efforts into strengthening our delivery of education through distance learning,” Thurmond wrote.