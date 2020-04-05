A second person has died as a result of COVID-19 in the bi-county area, according to Yuba County public information officer Rachel Rosenbaum. The individual was one of the 16 confirmed cases from Sutter County and was hospitalized.
The person was not one of the two individuals in their 80s who died last week at Adventist Health/Rideout whose deaths were deemed by officials as highly suspicious for COVID-19. Test results for those two individuals are still pending as of late Sunday, according to Rosenbaum.
Rosenbaum did not have information as of late Sunday as to the age of the latest confirmed death or whether the person had underlying health conditions. The death brings the number those hospitalized down to two from three.
As of late Sunday, the total number of cases in Yuba-Sutter is 26 with 16 cases confirmed in Sutter County and 10 in Yuba County.