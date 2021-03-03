Yuba City resident Kay Sims was excited Wednesday morning when she received a phone call informing her that she had been removed from the waitlist and would be able to receive her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine that day.
“I don’t want to take any chances so I don’t go anywhere,” said Sims. “I don’t even leave the house.”
Sims said while those who have been vaccinated still need to wear a mask in public, receiving her second dose gives her some peace of mind and she looks forward to being able to return to some of her normal activities.
“I booked a hair appointment two weeks out so I can finally get my hair done once I am fully immune,” said Sims.
Sims said she has also booked a ticket to fly out to Florida in two weeks and visit her sister, who has Alzheimer’s.
“She still remembers me when we Facetime, but I need to go see her,” she said.
Sims was among just over 1,000 Yuba-Sutter residents to receive a vaccination on Wednesday at the county-sponsored second-dose clinic offered at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds.
Registration information for county-sponsored clinics can be found at yuba.org/vaccines or suttercounty.org/vaccine, or by calling 634-7496 (Yuba County) or 822-5985 (Sutter County).
In other COVID-19 news:
– The Colusa County Department of Health and Human Services announced on Tuesday that the county will transition the vaccination eligibility matrix to a simple, age-based system to reduce confusion and allow for a more organized, equitable distribution to those most at risk.
“Age-based distribution has proven to be a successful and efficient means to get people vaccinated,” said Dr. Gregory Burt, Colusa County Public Health officer. “When we receive our limited allocation of vaccines from the state we need to proceed as efficiently as possible – age-based eligibility allows us to do just that.”
According to a press release issued by the county, Colusa County Public Health will begin administering vaccines directly to residents through a series of assigned clinics.
“Utilizing a new online platform, eligible residents will be able to self-register for individual vaccination appointments as clinics are established,” it was stated in the release.
DHHS has also established an online vaccination platform, according to the release, that will allow residents to schedule appointments as vaccination clinics are established.
The first clinic, which took place yesterday, was open to residents aged 65 and older, regardless of occupation or health conditions.
“Future clinics are slated to be scheduled each Wednesday and Friday as vaccine allocation and inventory allows,” it was stated in the release. “Local vaccine allocation from the California Department of Public Health remains extremely low and clinics will be established as vaccines allow.”
According to the release, Colusa County receives an average of 200 doses every 10 days.
– As of Wednesday, health officials reported 2,140 positive COVID-19 cases within the county, an increase of 15 new cases since Feb. 24.
Of the total COVID-19 cases reported within Colusa County, 24 are active cases in isolation – including one individual that is hospitalized at this time. For the first time in months, zero COVID-related hospitalizations were reported on Monday but one person had been admitted as of Tuesday morning.
To date, 2,103 people have recovered from the virus within Colusa County and a total of 13 deaths related to the virus have been reported.
As of Monday, 3,820 COVID-19 vaccinations have been allocated and received by Colusa County for first and second doses. Of those, 1,202 have been administered by Colusa County Public Health and 1,370 have been distributed to local health care partners.
For more information or to schedule a vaccination appointment, call 458-0382 or visit https://www.countyofcolusa.org/771/COVID19.
– Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said vaccination eligibility in Yuba and Sutter counties will be expanding again on March 15 to allow those aged 16-64 years old with significant medical conditions to get vaccinated through their medical doctor.
“After that, the eligibility will shift to being age-based,” said Luu. “However, it is unclear the exact age range and timeline. We are still eagerly awaiting the guidance from the state on this.”
The number of COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area increased by 19 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 14,675 cases. There are currently 257 active cases in the area.
There were 34 people hospitalized as of Wednesday evening, while 12 people recovered from the virus. To date, 136 Yuba-Sutter residents have died from COVID-19. One death was reported on Wednesday.
Luu said while vaccination distribution continues, it is unknown what portion of the population must be vaccinated against the virus to achieve herd immunity but experts have estimated that it is between 70-90 percent.