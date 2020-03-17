Local hangout spots aren’t risking the health of the community for a good time.
Following recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Gov. Gavin Newsom concerning the coronavirus, Yuba-Sutter bars are closed and restaurants are making changes too.
“We had a meeting to decide how we were going to implement things,” said Christopher Drown, the owner of Happy Viking, a sports bar-themed restaurant in Yuba City. “There’s quite a few changes that we weren’t ready for but we’re going to do it. We started by removing a lot of the chairs to keep space in between people and tables.”
Drown said they reduced their allowed capacity by half (from 196 to 98), which is disappointing for the holiday.
“St. Patrick’s Day is normally our busiest time but people aren’t taking any chances,” Drown said. “I’m sure things will keep changing but we’re flexible. Everyone has been calm. We just want to make sure everyone is safe. We don’t think this is anyone overreacting.”
Popular restaurants like Buffalo Wild Wings in Yuba City will not allow more than 50 people at a time to dine in, per the CDC’s recommendation, and even local Starbucks have closed their lobbies to prohibit dining in and encourage social distancing.
“We’ve seen a significant drop in business since Friday,” said Colette Davies, the general manager at Brick Coffee House Cafe, a popular meet-up place for breakfast and lunch in Marysville. “Our revenue has already been cut in half. We’ve had to reduce staffing until further notice.”
During the normal rush hour on Tuesday, there were no customers waiting in line at the Brick. Davies said the shop has made some changes like closing at 3 p.m. instead of 5 p.m. She also said that if social distancing is mandated, they will practice seating guests away from each other or start pick-up/curbside orders.
Rebecca Chiles, a bartender at Big John’s Bar and Grill in Yuba City, said she was concerned when she first got word of the governor’s recommendation to close bars.
“I’m a full-time student at Yuba College, I have kids and this is my only source of income,” Chiles said. “Classes were already being moved so I was worried about that, but when I heard about bar shutdowns, I got really nervous. Luckily Big John’s isn’t just a bar, it’s also a restaurant so we don’t have to close and I’ll still be able to work.”
Since the announcement, Chiles said the crowds have diminished at Big John’s, and on the weekends a guard will use a clicker to keep count and restrict the number of guest entries.
“This is affecting everyone. It’s hard and we might have to suffer for now, but I honestly think we’ll be ok,” Chiles said. I think we’re all doing what needs to be done to get back to a normal life.”
Restaurants offering curbside deliveries
The Happy Viking, located at 741 Plumas St., Yuba City, is allowing customers to place their orders over the phone. Once customers arrive, they can call the restaurant and an employee will come outside, tend payments and deliver the order to the vehicle. For more information call 671-7492.
La Unica’s Fresh Mex restaurant, located at 971 Gray Ave., Yuba City, will accept over-the-phone and online orders for pickup. However, instead of picking up their meals in the store customers have the option to call and a request an employee bring their orders curbside. For more information call 755-3900 or visit launicasfreshmex.com.
Justin’s Kitchen will also cater to guests who would like to remain in their vehicles and receive their food orders curbside. The restaurant is located at 628 Plumas St., Yuba City. For more information call 923-2757
Erma Jean’s Southern Cuisine, located at 4912 Powerline Road, Olivehurst, also invites guest to utilize their curbside delivery option for over-the-phone orders. For more information call 749-9651.
Marcello’s Italian Restaurant, located at 1235 Bridge St., Yuba City, offers free food deliveries on orders totaling $50 or more. They also have a drive-thru pick-up window for customers who feel more comfortable remaining in their vehicles. For more information call 674-2171.
– If your restaurant establishment is offering curbside deliveries in an effort to prevent the coronavirus from spreading, please e-mail adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com to be added to the list.