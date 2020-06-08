Seven more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Yuba-Sutter region on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 97. Six of those individuals were symptomatic and one was asymptomatic. All of the new cases came from Sutter County.
“Out-of-county travel to higher incidence counties and coming back infected is the biggest reason for the increase,” Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said. “In addition, we have also noticed individuals, coming from higher risk counties to work in Yuba-Sutter, who can become ill and expose others in Yuba-Sutter.”
Luu stressed the need to limit, as much as possible, out-of-county travel.
A total of 15 people have been hospitalized and five are currently in the hospital. The number of deaths remains at three and no one recovered on Monday.
Luu said hospitalizations are the key metric in determining if there is a surge. She said over the weekend there were six people hospitalized.
Yuba County public information officer Rachel Rosenbaum said all those hospitalized over the weekend were identified as having COVID-19 before being admitted and were not already in the hospital when they tested positive.
“While that remains at a fairly low number, it can easily rise to 10, 20, 30,” Luu said. “The virus has not gone away. Until we have a vaccine, we must alter our behaviors a bit to minimize spread to our most vulnerable, who are most susceptible to more severe symptoms, hospitalizations, and even deaths.
As of late Monday, 5,480 residents have been tested and 4,875 results have been received.
“We are seeing a delay in when people have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and when they go get testing,” Rosenbaum said. “Residents should get COVID-19 testing as soon as possible.”
For updated COVID-19 related numbers, visit bepreparedyuba.org or bepreparedsutter.org to access the online dashboard that is updated daily around 4 p.m.