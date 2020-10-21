Several elementary schools have reopened for in-person learning in the Yuba-Sutter area, and middle and high schools are now preparing to reopen as the bi-county metrics have remained within the red tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy for another week.
According to Bi-County Public Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu, several elementary schools in the area were able to reopen while the Yuba-Sutter area remained in the purple, or widespread level of the tier system, after receiving waivers approved by her and the California Department of Public Health. The waivers were not applicable to grades seven and higher and those schools had to remain closed until their county’s metrics fell within the red tier of the state’s blueprint for two consecutive weeks.
All Yuba County schools were eligible to reopen as of Tuesday after maintaining the metrics, and Sutter County, a week behind, could be eligible next week. When eligible, it will be up to individual districts when individual schools will reopen.
“I think it’s fair to say all schools in the area want to reopen for in-person schooling whenever it is safe to do so,” said Luu. “The superintendents and I are in agreement that following a prudent, phased-in approach is best.”
According to Luu, school districts will need to follow CDPH guidance in reopening for in-person schooling, which outlines best practices on maintain social distancing and pods of students; facial coverings; cleaning and disinfecting; testing and contact tracing; and the triggers for going back to distance learning.
Both counties remained in the red tier as of this week but could move into the orange, less restrictive tier in the coming weeks if county metrics continue to decline.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 17 on Wednesday, bringing the area’s total to 3,118 cases.
Six people were hospitalized as of Wednesday evening, while four recovered from the virus. Twenty-two local residents have died due to COVID-19 to date.
“As much as we want things to go back to normal, COVID-19 is still a real threat,” said Luu. “The cold season, especially with approaching holidays, is concerning.”
Luu said being indoors with people from other households for hours on end and while not social distancing or wearing a facial covering at a party or other function are still risky situations, even as COVID-19 case numbers decline.
“We don’t want to inadvertently infect someone we love, who may take it to work or infect their other family members, and so on,” said Luu. “We’ve been doing so well in breaking the chain of transmission– let’s keep it up.”