Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu announced that starting first thing Friday, Yuba-Sutter residents are instructed to remain at home except to engage in essential activities in an effort to slow the regional spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
The directive will take effect at 11:59 p.m. today (Thursday, March 19) and applies to the Yuba-Sutter area. Similar directives have been established in surrounding counties.
“There remain no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Yuba-Sutter, but our area’s proximity to Sacramento, which experienced a near tripling of cases in days, leaves me extremely concerned,” Luu said in a press release. “In addition, guidance for limited gatherings across the country has rapidly changed in recent days, from less than 250 people over the weekend to 50 people by Sunday, and to just 10 people or less by Monday.”
The directive recommends residents stay home and avoid public places where possible to slow the spread of the virus. Luu said it’s possible that a public health order may be considered by Yuba-Sutter officials at a later date. How it would be enforced is still up in the air, but officials hope that can be avoided with the cooperation and compliance from the community, she said.
“I have been working in coordination with leaders in both Yuba and Sutter counties, and we all acknowledged that the directive is disruptive to everyday life, but we still maintain that public safety is of the utmost importance,” Luu said in a press release. “…and with directives like this happening all over the state, country and world, we believe our communities understand the gravity of this public health situation.”
Essential activities, under the directive, include activities and tasks essential to health and safety (obtaining medical supplies, visiting with healthcare professionals, etc.); obtaining necessary supplies like groceries; to engage in socially-distanced outdoor activities like walking, hiking or running; to care for a family member or pet at another household; and to perform work providing essential products and services.
To date, both Yuba and Sutter counties have established a bi-county Emergency Operations Center and Department Operations Center to help prepare and respond to the ongoing public health situation. A bi-county Call Center can be reached at 749-7700.
For more information about essential resources and other pertinent information, visit www.BePreparedYuba.org or www.BePreparedSutter.org.