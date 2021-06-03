The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 58-year-old Sacramento man who went missing after he was last seen swimming in the Sacramento River.
At around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office received a call that Ronald Milton Belke, Jr. was missing after last being seen swimming in the river near the 10000 block of Garden Highway, Pleasant Grove, about 100 yards south of Simard’s Boat Dock.
The reporting party said it had been two hours since Belke was last seen. Belke and another individual were in a boat recently purchased by Belke that was experiencing mechanical problems. Belke reportedly decided to swim back to the boat dock to get help in getting the boat back to shore. The other person in the boat told the reporting party that he saw Belke jump into the river and that Belke was three-quarters of the way to the dock when he returned to working on the boat, according to the sheriff’s office.
Belke did not appear to be in distress and had not been drinking alcohol prior to jumping into the river. The sheriff’s office boating division has been looking for Belke since 8 a.m. Thursday and will continue to do so. The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office and Sacramento Sheriff’s Office offered to assist Sutter County on Sunday if Belke has not been located by then, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information about Belke’s whereabouts is asked to call sheriff’s dispatch at 822-7317.