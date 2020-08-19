Authorities are looking for a person connected with a shooting Wednesday just outside of Live Oak, according to a Sutter County Sheriff's Office news release.
Rusty Chastain, 38, is wanted for questioning in connection to an incident where a victim was shot in the leg during a dispute at around 11 a.m. in the 6600 block of Williston Road. The victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to recover. The Yuba City Police Department assisted the Sutter County Special Enforcement Detail in a search of Williston Road and Encinal Elementary School was placed on temporary lockdown as a precautionary measure, according to the release.
Chastain should be considered armed and dangerous. Any information about his whereabouts should be reported by calling 822-7307 or 911 for emergency purposes. The investigation is ongoing.