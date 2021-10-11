An additional six COVID-19 deaths in the Yuba-Sutter region have been reported since Friday, bringing the total number of deaths in the area to 227.
On Friday, a fully vaccinated individual in their late 60s with “significant underlying medical conditions” and who was immunocompromised was reported to have died, said Russ Brown, Media and Community Relations coordinator for Yuba County.
Over the weekend, two unvaccinated individuals were reported to have died due to COVID. One was in their early 70s and the other was in their late 70s, said Brown.
All three deaths were Yuba County residents.
In Sutter County, three COVID deaths were reported on Monday.
Two of the three deaths were unvaccinated individuals in their mid-40s, said Chuck Smith, public information officer for Sutter County.
The third death was a fully vaccinated person with “significant underlying medical conditions,” said Smith.
In the United States, more than 700,000 people have died due to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Also Monday, there were 51 hospitalized as a result of COVID in the region with 10 in the intensive care unit.
As of Oct. 6, 58.21 percent of Sutter County’s population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In Yuba County, 48.86 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.
In the U.S., 65.3 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. In California, about 71.4 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to state COVID-19 statistics.
Since January, 93.43 percent of COVID-19 deaths in the Yuba-Sutter region have been among the unvaccinated and partially vaccinated. The unvaccinated and partially vaccinated also make up the highest percentage of hospitalizations with 93.2 percent.
According to the CDC, “COVID-19 vaccination reduces the risk of COVID-19 and its potentially severe complications. All COVID-19 vaccines currently authorized for use in the United States helped protect people against COVID-19, including severe illness, in clinical trial settings.”