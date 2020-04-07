Yuba County officials approved an allocation of $250,000 this week to help the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation create a Small Business Emergency Relief Fund for qualifying businesses in the county.
The loan program would allow for small businesses in the county, including Marysville and Wheatland, to apply for up to $20,000 in a zero percent interest loan to help them survive the ongoing coronavirus situation.
“A quarter million dollars is not a saving grace but it’s something, and hopefully some of these businesses will be able to move forward,” said Yuba County Administrator Robert Bendorf during Tuesday’s board meeting.
The EDC reports that of the local businesses surveyed recently regarding the impacts of the COVID-19 situation, the majority stated they are generating zero revenue because they are closed, and those that have stayed open are experiencing an approximately 80 percent downtick in revenue.
Brynda Stranix, president and COO of the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, said the secured loans are intended to help local businesses cover expenses such as payroll, rent, mortgage, utilities or supplies.
Sutter County approved a similar program for its businesses last week. Within the first 24 hours, a total of 42 businesses applied for the funds being distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Due to the overwhelming response, the corporation is no longer accepting new applications from businesses within Sutter County until additional funding becomes available. Stranix said her team reviewed the initial 24 businesses that applied within the first 12 hours, and those businesses alone requested close to $500,000, with the majority requesting the full $20,000 loan.
Once the EDC receives a completed application, it is time stamped and placed into a queue where it is vetted to ensure it is in good standing and there are no issues at the federal, state or county level, Stranix said. The benefit of providing a local loan program for Yuba-Sutter businesses, she said, is that the EDC can conduct the review process and administer funds within a week or so, where the state and federal government could take weeks or months.
Repayment of the loan would be required of the applicant beginning 90 days after the stay-at-home order is lifted or after the business receives funding through one of the Small Business Administration’s programs.
“The real goal is to help these businesses remain operational once the stay-at-home order is lifted,” Stranix said.
Yuba County businesses can apply for the funding through the EDC’s website – www.ysedc.org. For more information, call 751-8555.